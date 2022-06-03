Does WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) Still Look Attractive After A 10.75% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s traded shares were 5.77 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.12% or $0.5. The 52-week high for the WE share is $14.97, that puts it down -99.07 from that peak though still a striking 40.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.50. The company’s market capitalization is $5.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.23 million shares over the past three months.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

WeWork Inc. (WE) registered a 7.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.12% in intraday trading to $7.52 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.75%, and it has moved by 5.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.28%. The short interest in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) is 47.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.68 day(s) to cover.

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that WeWork Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. WeWork Inc. (WE) shares have gone down -11.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 88.52% against 15.80.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $837.76 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $917.77 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -41.90% in 2022.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

WeWork Inc. insiders own 8.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.35%, with the float percentage being 87.86%. SB Global Advisers Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 320.3 million shares (or 45.50% of all shares), a total value of $2.75 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 320.3 million shares, is of SB Global Advisers Ltd’s that is approximately 45.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.75 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of WeWork Inc. (WE) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 7.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.2 million, or about 0.88% of the stock, which is worth about $53.29 million.