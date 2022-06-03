Does Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Still Look Attractive After A 17.43% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)’s traded shares were 3.27 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.80% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the VLTA share is $14.34, that puts it down -460.16 from that peak though still a striking 35.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.65. The company’s market capitalization is $406.60M, and the average trade volume was 3.79 million shares over the past three months.

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) trade information

Volta Inc. (VLTA) registered a 14.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.80% in intraday trading to $2.56 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.43%, and it has moved by 13.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.43%.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Volta Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Volta Inc. (VLTA) shares have gone down -72.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 77.80% against 8.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 124.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.28 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.95 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -315.90% in 2022.

VLTA Dividends

Volta Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)’s Major holders

Volta Inc. insiders own 32.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.32%, with the float percentage being 28.69%. Pictet Asset Management SA is the largest shareholder of the company, while 127 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.82 million shares (or 3.48% of all shares), a total value of $42.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.82 million shares, is of Pictet Asset Management SA’s that is approximately 3.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $42.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Volta Inc. (VLTA) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 1.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.09 million, or about 0.65% of the stock, which is worth about $7.99 million.