Does RiceBran Technologies’s (NASDAQ:RIBT) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s traded shares were 2.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.78% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the RIBT share is $1.20, that puts it down -62.16 from that peak though still a striking 63.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.27. The company’s market capitalization is $38.40M, and the average trade volume was 3.21 million shares over the past three months.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. RIBT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) trade information

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) registered a 2.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.78% in intraday trading to $0.74 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.79%, and it has moved by 58.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.22%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.65, which implies a decrease of -13.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.65 and $0.65 respectively. As a result, RIBT is trading at a premium of 12.16% off the target high and 12.16% off the low.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then jump 40.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.31 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.66 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.47 million and $6.91 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.90% and then jump by 10.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.10%. While earnings are projected to return 34.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 40.00% per annum.

RIBT Dividends

RiceBran Technologies is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s Major holders

RiceBran Technologies insiders own 2.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.74%, with the float percentage being 19.23%. CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 10.65 million shares (or 20.55% of all shares), a total value of $3.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.41 million shares, is of Roumell Asset Management LLC’s that is approximately 2.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) shares are Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd owns about 1.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.7 million, or about 1.35% of the stock, which is worth about $0.24 million.