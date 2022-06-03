Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) After A 19.77% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY)’s traded shares were 1.11 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.07% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the BODY share is $13.50, that puts it down -536.79 from that peak though still a striking 57.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.91. The company’s market capitalization is $613.04M, and the average trade volume was 1.22 million shares over the past three months.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) trade information

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) registered a -4.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.07% in intraday trading to $2.12 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.77%, and it has moved by 25.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.78%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.90, which implies a decrease of -11.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $2.50 respectively. As a result, BODY is trading at a discount of -17.92% off the target high and 52.83% off the low.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Beachbody Company Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) shares have gone down -15.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.69% against -6.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -12.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $198.92 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $186.14 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $226.22 million and $223.11 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -12.10% and then drop by -16.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 14.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 43.50% per annum.

BODY Dividends

The Beachbody Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY)’s Major holders

The Beachbody Company Inc. insiders own 11.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.33%, with the float percentage being 37.73%. Raine Capital Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 106 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 39.16 million shares (or 23.10% of all shares), a total value of $92.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.51 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 1.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.97 million, or about 0.57% of the stock, which is worth about $2.29 million.