DHI Group Inc. (NYSE: DHX): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the recent session, DHI Group Inc. (NYSE:DHX)’s traded shares were 1.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.69% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the DHX share is $6.99, that puts it up 3.45 from that peak though still a striking 61.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.76. The company’s market capitalization is $326.68M, and the average trade volume was 301.30K shares over the past three months.

DHI Group Inc. (DHX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DHX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

DHI Group Inc. (NYSE:DHX) trade information

DHI Group Inc. (DHX) registered a 5.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.69% in intraday trading to $7.24 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.38%, and it has moved by 28.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 112.07%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.13, which implies an increase of 20.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.50 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, DHX is trading at a discount of -38.12% off the target high and -17.4% off the low.

DHI Group Inc. (DHX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DHI Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DHI Group Inc. (DHX) shares have gone up 33.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 200.00% against 12.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 101.60% this quarter and then jump 120.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $35.46 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $36.53 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.00%. While earnings are projected to return 98.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.10% per annum.

DHX Dividends

DHI Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DHI Group Inc. (NYSE:DHX)’s Major holders

DHI Group Inc. insiders own 14.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.82%, with the float percentage being 88.19%. Archon Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 103 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.76 million shares (or 7.69% of all shares), a total value of $23.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.73 million shares, is of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $23.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DHI Group Inc. (DHX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 1 Portfolio. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.78 million, or about 1.58% of the stock, which is worth about $4.17 million.