Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s traded shares were 1.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.85% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the SID share is $9.49, that puts it down -102.35 from that peak though still a striking 31.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.22. The company’s market capitalization is $6.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.66 million shares over the past three months.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. SID has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.34.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) trade information

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) registered a -0.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.85% in intraday trading to $4.69 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.49%, and it has moved by 10.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.75%. The short interest in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) is 7.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.61, which implies an increase of 29.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.55 and $10.04 respectively. As a result, SID is trading at a discount of -114.07% off the target high and 2.99% off the low.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) shares have gone up 26.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.95% against 1.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -49.30% this quarter and then jump 35.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.55 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.41 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 72.00%. While earnings are projected to return 224.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 3.91% per annum.

SID Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is 0.42, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.84 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s Major holders

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.09%, with the float percentage being 3.09%.