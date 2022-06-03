Can Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -95.60% YTD?

During the last session, Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s traded shares were 9.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -15.00% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the GNCA share is $2.68, that puts it down -5260.0 from that peak though still a striking 0.0% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.05. The company’s market capitalization is $3.62M, and the average trade volume was 7.69 million shares over the past three months.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. GNCA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) trade information

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) registered a -15.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -15.00% in intraday trading to $0.05 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -44.57%, and it has moved by -80.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.88%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.05, which implies an increase of 99.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.16 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, GNCA is trading at a discount of -17900.0% off the target high and -220.0% off the low.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Genocea Biosciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) shares have gone down -96.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.17% against 11.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -216.70% this quarter and then drop -280.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -74.40% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 49.00%. While earnings are projected to return 50.80% in 2022.

GNCA Dividends

Genocea Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s Major holders

Genocea Biosciences Inc. insiders own 6.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.60%, with the float percentage being 62.51%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 10.38 million shares (or 17.65% of all shares), a total value of $12.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.08 million shares, is of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 8.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.28 million, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $0.33 million.