Boom Or Bust? Where Will Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s traded shares were 27.87 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.74% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the SOPA share is $77.34, that puts it down -3248.05 from that peak though still a striking 35.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.49. The company’s market capitalization is $46.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.90 million shares over the past three months.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SOPA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) registered a 10.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.74% in intraday trading to $2.31 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.47%, and it has moved by 3.47% in 30 days. The short interest in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) is 1.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.26 day(s) to cover.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2,373.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $670k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.69 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -706.60% in 2022.

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders

Society Pass Incorporated insiders own 40.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.40%, with the float percentage being 9.05%.