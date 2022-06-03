Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) Investing Potential Is $11.75

During the recent session, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)’s traded shares were 15.61 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.27% or $1.98. The 52-week high for the AMLX share is $33.41, that puts it down -184.34 from that peak though still a striking 44.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.51. The company’s market capitalization is $510.68M, and the average trade volume was 734.87K shares over the past three months.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) trade information

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) registered a 20.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.27% in intraday trading to $11.75 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.00%, and it has moved by -0.20% in 30 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8,233.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $80k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $80k by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -108.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 65.00% per annum.

AMLX Dividends

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)’s Major holders

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 30.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.76%, with the float percentage being 39.95%. Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.77 million shares (or 1.33% of all shares), a total value of $9.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.57 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Allspring Var Tr-Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 97081.0, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $3.19 million.