American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT): Is It Possible To Be Down -10.30% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)’s traded shares were 2.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $267.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.04% or $5.34. The 52-week high for the AMT share is $303.72, that puts it down -13.46 from that peak though still a striking 17.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $220.00. The company’s market capitalization is $116.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.92 million shares over the past three months.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) trade information

American Tower Corporation (AMT) registered a 2.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.04% in intraday trading to $267.70 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.80%, and it has moved by 8.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.38%. The short interest in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) is 3.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $286.76, which implies an increase of 6.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $245.00 and $336.00 respectively. As a result, AMT is trading at a discount of -25.51% off the target high and 8.48% off the low.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Tower Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Tower Corporation (AMT) shares have gone up 1.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.42% against 4.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -40.60% this quarter and then drop -34.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.65 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.68 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.40%. While earnings are projected to return 49.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.24% per annum.

AMT Dividends

American Tower Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 27 and August 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for American Tower Corporation is 5.72, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.18 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)’s Major holders

American Tower Corporation insiders own 0.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.22%, with the float percentage being 93.41%.