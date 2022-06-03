Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) On Thursday â€“ Up 48.37 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s traded shares were 18.18 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.63% or $2.1. The 52-week high for the AFRM share is $176.65, that puts it down -568.62 from that peak though still a striking 48.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.64. The company’s market capitalization is $6.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.83 million shares over the past three months.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. AFRM has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.49.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) registered a 8.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.63% in intraday trading to $26.42 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.77%, and it has moved by -12.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.22%. The short interest in Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) is 21.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.50, which implies an increase of 31.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, AFRM is trading at a discount of -202.8% off the target high and 43.22% off the low.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Affirm Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) shares have gone down -77.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 9.06% against 14.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -2.10% this quarter and then jump 56.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 52.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $352.58 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $390.23 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -208.70% in 2022.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)â€™s Major holders

Affirm Holdings Inc. insiders own 5.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.07%, with the float percentage being 86.09%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 553 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 20.48 million shares (or 9.15% of all shares), a total value of $947.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.36 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 8.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.95 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 13.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $543.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.42 million, or about 2.87% of the stock, which is worth about $268.7 million.