A Quick Glance At ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Stock: It Is up 8.18% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -30.55 Percent

During the recent session, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.85% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the ACAD share is $28.06, that puts it down -69.96 from that peak though still a striking 8.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.16. The company’s market capitalization is $2.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.64 million shares over the past three months.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) trade information

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) registered a 1.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.85% in intraday trading to $16.51 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.57%, and it has moved by -18.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.46%. The short interest in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) is 12.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.36 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) shares have gone down -14.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -34.29% against 0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.10% this quarter and then drop -133.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $130.84 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $140.85 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.90%. While earnings are projected to return 41.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

ACAD Dividends

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s Major holders

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 0.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.60%, with the float percentage being 91.98%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 360 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 41.91 million shares (or 25.96% of all shares), a total value of $978.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.84 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $323.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 5.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $129.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.43 million, or about 2.12% of the stock, which is worth about $80.05 million.