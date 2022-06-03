A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP), As It Continued To Fall -71.59% In Year-To-Date – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Science   »  A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On TC Biopharm (...

A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP), As It Continued To Fall -71.59% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s traded shares were 1.08 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.90% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the TCBP share is $3.50, that puts it down -483.33 from that peak though still a striking -5.0% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.63. The company’s average trade volume was 1.51 million shares over the past three months.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) registered a -8.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.90% in intraday trading to $0.60 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.18%, and it has moved by -54.38% in 30 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.09, which implies an increase of 85.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.09 and $4.09 respectively. As a result, TCBP is trading at a discount of -581.67% off the target high and -581.67% off the low.

TCBP Dividends

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc insiders own 13.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.46%, with the float percentage being 19.13%.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.