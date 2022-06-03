111 Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Down -38.57% Year-To-Date

During the last session, 111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s traded shares were 1.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.59% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the YI share is $10.64, that puts it down -394.88 from that peak though still a striking 36.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.37. The company’s market capitalization is $148.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 846.54K shares over the past three months.

111 Inc. (YI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. YI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) trade information

111 Inc. (YI) registered a 15.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.59% in intraday trading to $2.15 this Thursday, 06/02/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 51.41%, and it has moved by 2.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.88%. The short interest in 111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) is 1.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.22, which implies an increase of 94.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.22 and $38.22 respectively. As a result, YI is trading at a discount of -1677.67% off the target high and -1677.67% off the low.

111 Inc. (YI) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.60% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.30%. While earnings are projected to return -45.80% in 2022.

YI Dividends

111 Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s Major holders

111 Inc. insiders own 9.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.49%, with the float percentage being 20.36%. Elephas Investment Management Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.44 million shares (or 3.08% of all shares), a total value of $13.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.97 million shares, is of Artal Group S.A.’s that is approximately 2.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 111 Inc. (YI) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 36971.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $98712.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33100.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $88377.0.