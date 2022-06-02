Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) Could Post A 95.38% Or More Growth

During the recent session, Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s traded shares were 2.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -44.62% or -$0.79. The 52-week high for the ZSAN share is $37.45, that puts it down -3760.82 from that peak though still a striking -37.11% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.33. The company’s market capitalization is $8.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 64840.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 407.53K shares over the past three months.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ZSAN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) trade information

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) registered a -44.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -44.62% in intraday trading to $0.97 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.56%, and it has moved by 4.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.73%. The short interest in Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) is 0.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.00, which implies an increase of 95.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, ZSAN is trading at a discount of -2064.95% off the target high and -2064.95% off the low.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 99.00% this quarter and then jump 99.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -74.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100k as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return 45.70% in 2022.

ZSAN Dividends

Zosano Pharma Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 08 and August 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s Major holders

Zosano Pharma Corporation insiders own 5.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.23%, with the float percentage being 8.70%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.9 million shares (or 18.37% of all shares), a total value of $7.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 73395.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 42959.0, or about 0.88% of the stock, which is worth about $0.71 million.