Will Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s traded shares were 1.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.55% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the JAGX share is $6.84, that puts it down -1854.29 from that peak though still a striking 2.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $27.64M, and the average trade volume was 4.15 million shares over the past three months.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) registered a -2.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.55% in intraday trading to $0.35 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.39%, and it has moved by -21.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.50%.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Jaguar Health Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) shares have gone down -72.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.81% against 10.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then jump 37.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 227.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.87 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.55 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $385k and $2.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 385.70% and then drop by -3.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 60.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 40.00% per annum.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Jaguar Health Inc. insiders own 17.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.04%, with the float percentage being 10.96%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.85 million shares (or 2.40% of all shares), a total value of $1.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.77 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.59 million, or about 0.77% of the stock, which is worth about $0.61 million.