Why Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the recent session, Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)’s traded shares were 3.3 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.22% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the SPRB share is $14.00, that puts it down -786.08 from that peak though still a striking 20.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $32.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 83900.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 121.27K shares over the past three months.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) trade information

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) registered a 8.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.22% in intraday trading to $1.58 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.18%, and it has moved by -16.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.24%. The short interest in Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) is 0.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.93 day(s) to cover.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spruce Biosciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) shares have gone down -43.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -27.07% against 0.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -6.00% this quarter and then drop -20.40% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -36.40% in 2022.

SPRB Dividends

Spruce Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)’s Major holders

Spruce Biosciences Inc. insiders own 0.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.11%, with the float percentage being 89.14%. Novo Holdings A/S is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.51 million shares (or 19.22% of all shares), a total value of $9.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.16 million shares, is of Omega Fund Management, Llc’s that is approximately 9.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.2 million, or about 0.84% of the stock, which is worth about $0.45 million.