Why Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)’s traded shares were 1.12 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $45.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.18% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the PCOR share is $108.75, that puts it down -139.43 from that peak though still a striking 11.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.00. The company’s market capitalization is $5.51B, and the average trade volume was 1.06 million shares over the past three months.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) trade information

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) registered a -0.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.18% in intraday trading to $45.42 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.95%, and it has moved by -18.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.53%.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Procore Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) shares have gone down -46.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -102.86% against 15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -112.50% this quarter and then drop -260.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $162.17 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $171.19 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -269.60% in 2022.

PCOR Dividends

Procore Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)’s Major holders

Procore Technologies Inc. insiders own 12.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.23%, with the float percentage being 97.17%. ICONIQ Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 244 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 43.62 million shares (or 32.18% of all shares), a total value of $3.49 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.92 million shares, is of Deer Management Co. LLC’s that is approximately 10.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.11 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 2.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $188.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.69 million, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $134.94 million.