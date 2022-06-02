What To Expect Going Ahead For Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Given Its 21.85 Percent Gain On Wednesday?

During the recent session, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s traded shares were 0.63 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.85% or $2.24. The 52-week high for the CRDO share is $18.00, that puts it down -44.12 from that peak though still a striking 31.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.61. The company’s market capitalization is $1.43B, and the average trade volume was 664.16K shares over the past three months.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CRDO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) trade information

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) registered a 21.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.85% in intraday trading to $12.49 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.22%, and it has moved by -8.65% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.63, which implies an increase of 32.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, CRDO is trading at a discount of -68.13% off the target high and -20.1% off the low.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37.21 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $42.84 million by the end of Jul 2022.

CRDO Dividends

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s Major holders

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd insiders own 33.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.03%, with the float percentage being 28.74%.