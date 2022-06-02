What To Expect Going Ahead For Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Given Its -0.03 Percent Loss On Wednesday?

During the last session, Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s traded shares were 1.02 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.03% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the BSY share is $71.92, that puts it down -109.25 from that peak though still a striking 23.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.32. The company’s market capitalization is $9.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.21 million shares over the past three months.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. BSY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) trade information

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) registered a -0.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.03% in intraday trading to $34.37 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.17%, and it has moved by -16.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.14%. The short interest in Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) is 7.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.25, which implies an increase of 28.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, BSY is trading at a discount of -103.67% off the target high and -16.38% off the low.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bentley Systems Incorporated has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) shares have gone down -28.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.88% against 4.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -21.70% this quarter and then jump 5.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $268.14 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $280.69 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -29.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.70% per annum.

BSY Dividends

Bentley Systems Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 08 and August 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Bentley Systems Incorporated is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.35 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s Major holders

Bentley Systems Incorporated insiders own 21.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.90%, with the float percentage being 43.13%. SPT Invest Management Sarl is the largest shareholder of the company, while 391 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 18.17 million shares (or 6.58% of all shares), a total value of $802.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.72 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $783.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $279.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.61 million, or about 1.67% of the stock, which is worth about $203.7 million.