What To Expect As PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Delivers An -77.89% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s traded shares were 1.04 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.29% or -$0.38. The 52-week high for the PLBY share is $55.50, that puts it down -554.48 from that peak though still a striking 16.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.07. The company’s market capitalization is $388.89M, and the average trade volume was 1.34 million shares over the past three months.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. PLBY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) registered a -4.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.29% in intraday trading to $8.48 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.42%, and it has moved by -9.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.45%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.83, which implies an increase of 54.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, PLBY is trading at a discount of -253.77% off the target high and -29.72% off the low.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PLBY Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) shares have gone down -77.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 122.22% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 155.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $74.62 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $87.11 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 147.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

PLBY Dividends

PLBY Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s Major holders

PLBY Group Inc. insiders own 5.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.36%, with the float percentage being 60.38%. Rizvi Traverse Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 182 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 14.33 million shares (or 31.69% of all shares), a total value of $381.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.82 million shares, is of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s that is approximately 4.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $48.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.65 million, or about 1.43% of the stock, which is worth about $17.23 million.