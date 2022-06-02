We Just Learned Something New! After LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ)’s 27.25% Gain This Week

During the last session, LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)’s traded shares were 1.54 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.60% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the LZ share is $40.94, that puts it down -207.59 from that peak though still a striking 23.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.16. The company’s market capitalization is $2.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.43 million shares over the past three months.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. LZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) trade information

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) registered a 1.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.60% in intraday trading to $13.31 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 27.25%, and it has moved by -9.70% in 30 days. The short interest in LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) is 9.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.13, which implies an increase of 26.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $31.00 respectively. As a result, LZ is trading at a discount of -132.91% off the target high and 9.84% off the low.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LegalZoom.com Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) shares have gone down -26.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 100.00% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 300.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $165.08 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $170.93 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.90%. While earnings are projected to return 300.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 18.66% per annum.

LZ Dividends

LegalZoom.com Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)’s Major holders

LegalZoom.com Inc. insiders own 25.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.13%, with the float percentage being 84.25%. Francisco Partners Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 161 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 28.63 million shares (or 14.41% of all shares), a total value of $460.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.3 million shares, is of Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd.’s that is approximately 7.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $229.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 3.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.3 million, or about 1.16% of the stock, which is worth about $36.5 million.