We Just Learned Something New! After EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT)’s 10.37% Gain This Week

During the last session, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s traded shares were 9.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $49.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.36% or $2.08. The 52-week high for the EQT share is $49.30, that puts it up 1.0 from that peak though still a striking 68.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.71. The company’s market capitalization is $18.01B, and the average trade volume was 9.99 million shares over the past three months.

EQT Corporation (EQT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. EQT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.52.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) trade information

EQT Corporation (EQT) registered a 4.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.36% in intraday trading to $49.80 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.37%, and it has moved by 26.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 129.18%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53.73, which implies an increase of 7.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41.00 and $89.00 respectively. As a result, EQT is trading at a discount of -78.71% off the target high and 17.67% off the low.

EQT Corporation (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EQT Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EQT Corporation (EQT) shares have gone up 156.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 215.22% against 23.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 642.90% this quarter and then jump 375.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.39 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.39 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $996.88 million and $1.12 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 39.90% and then jump by 24.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.90%. While earnings are projected to return 3.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 52.71% per annum.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for EQT Corporation is 0.50, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

EQT Corporation insiders own 0.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.44%, with the float percentage being 100.92%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 563 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 63.88 million shares (or 17.29% of all shares), a total value of $2.2 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 34.65 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $755.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EQT Corporation (EQT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $234.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.52 million, or about 2.58% of the stock, which is worth about $207.58 million.