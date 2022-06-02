We Just Learned Something New About AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) This Week With Its -1.37% Loss

During the last session, AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s traded shares were 1.82 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.86% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the APPH share is $20.22, that puts it down -602.08 from that peak though still a striking 16.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.40. The company’s market capitalization is $282.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.11 million shares over the past three months.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) registered a -8.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.86% in intraday trading to $2.88 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.37%, and it has moved by -24.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.35%. The short interest in AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) is 14.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.12 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.83, which implies an increase of 57.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.50 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, APPH is trading at a discount of -212.5% off the target high and -90.97% off the low.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AppHarvest Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) shares have gone down -42.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.08% against 15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.40% this quarter and then drop -64.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 189.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.5 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.8 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.14 million and $543k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 170.90% and then jump by 415.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -2.70% in 2022.

APPH Dividends

AppHarvest Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 27 and January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s Major holders

AppHarvest Inc. insiders own 25.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.60%, with the float percentage being 58.42%. Inclusive Capital Partners, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 227 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.8 million shares (or 8.65% of all shares), a total value of $34.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.2 million shares, is of Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a.’s that is approximately 5.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $20.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.59 million, or about 1.56% of the stock, which is worth about $4.76 million.