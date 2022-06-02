Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Fell -132.11%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s traded shares were 9.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.91% or -$0.65. The 52-week high for the VRT share is $28.80, that puts it down -178.53 from that peak though still a striking 7.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.59. The company’s market capitalization is $3.70B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.80 million shares over the past three months.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. VRT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) registered a -5.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.91% in intraday trading to $10.34 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.88%, and it has moved by -18.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.72%. The short interest in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is 7.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.34, which implies an increase of 36.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.75 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, VRT is trading at a discount of -132.11% off the target high and -23.31% off the low.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vertiv Holdings Co has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) shares have gone down -59.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.53% against 6.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -64.50% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.34 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.49 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 142.60%. While earnings are projected to return 131.20% in 2022.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 26 and August 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Vertiv Holdings Co is 0.01, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.10 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

Vertiv Holdings Co insiders own 3.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.27%, with the float percentage being 94.34%. Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE is the largest shareholder of the company, while 409 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 37.96 million shares (or 10.08% of all shares), a total value of $531.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.82 million shares, is of Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC’s that is approximately 8.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $445.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $213.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.53 million, or about 2.00% of the stock, which is worth about $105.45 million.