The Time To Buy Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) Is Now

During the last session, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s traded shares were 1.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.22% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the MRVI share is $63.55, that puts it down -101.55 from that peak though still a striking 26.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.16. The company’s market capitalization is $8.10B, and the average trade volume was 1.72 million shares over the past three months.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. MRVI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.45.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) trade information

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) registered a 1.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.22% in intraday trading to $31.53 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.56%, and it has moved by 2.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.19%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44.00, which implies an increase of 28.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $49.00 respectively. As a result, MRVI is trading at a discount of -55.41% off the target high and -26.86% off the low.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) shares have gone down -31.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.63% against 9.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $231.8 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $231.7 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $217.78 million and $204.81 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.40% and then jump by 13.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 422.90% in 2022, the next five years will return -1.40% per annum.

MRVI Dividends

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s Major holders

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.99%, with the float percentage being 100.15%. GTCR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 338 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 21.68 million shares (or 16.48% of all shares), a total value of $764.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.54 million shares, is of Select Equity Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 15.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $860.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $133.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.81 million, or about 2.14% of the stock, which is worth about $117.87 million.