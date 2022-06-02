The Time Is Right To Purchase Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM)

During the last session, Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s traded shares were 1.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $179.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.09% or $1.93. The 52-week high for the TEAM share is $483.13, that puts it down -169.53 from that peak though still a striking 11.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $159.54. The company’s market capitalization is $43.20B, and the average trade volume was 2.16 million shares over the past three months.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) trade information

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) registered a 1.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.09% in intraday trading to $179.25 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.19%, and it has moved by -23.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.55%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $347.63, which implies an increase of 48.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $180.00 and $550.00 respectively. As a result, TEAM is trading at a discount of -206.83% off the target high and -0.42% off the low.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Atlassian Corporation Plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) shares have gone down -52.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.71% against 4.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.30% this quarter and then drop -23.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $721.5 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $766.37 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $559.54 million and $582.32 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.90% and then jump by 31.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.15%. While earnings are projected to return -94.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

TEAM Dividends

Atlassian Corporation Plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s Major holders

Atlassian Corporation Plc insiders own 0.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.65%, with the float percentage being 88.14%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 939 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.94 million shares (or 10.15% of all shares), a total value of $5.32 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.94 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 10.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.32 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 3.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.28 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.31 million, or about 1.68% of the stock, which is worth about $705.27 million.