The Future Belongs To Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)’s traded shares were 4.06 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.78% or $0.47. The 52-week high for the AMBP share is $12.43, that puts it down -90.94 from that peak though still a striking 17.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.35. The company’s market capitalization is $3.79B, and the average trade volume was 1.55 million shares over the past three months.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. AMBP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) trade information

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) registered a 7.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.78% in intraday trading to $6.51 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.33%, and it has moved by -8.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.49%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.18 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.25 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -289.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 51.39% per annum.

AMBP Dividends

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)’s Major holders

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. insiders own 75.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.46%, with the float percentage being 74.84%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 160 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 14.64 million shares (or 2.43% of all shares), a total value of $132.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.17 million shares, is of Brahman Capital Corporation’s that is approximately 1.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $91.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 4.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.22 million, or about 0.70% of the stock, which is worth about $35.03 million.