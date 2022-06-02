The Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) Stock Dropped -2.83% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the recent session, Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s traded shares were 1.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.00% or $0.64. The 52-week high for the ERJ share is $19.40, that puts it down -71.68 from that peak though still a striking 13.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.72. The company’s market capitalization is $1.93B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.70 million shares over the past three months.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. ERJ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) trade information

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) registered a 6.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.00% in intraday trading to $11.30 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.18%, and it has moved by -2.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.69%. The short interest in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) is 4.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.71, which implies an increase of 45.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, ERJ is trading at a discount of -183.19% off the target high and -6.19% off the low.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Embraer S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Embraer S.A. (ERJ) shares have gone down -22.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.00% against 8.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.47 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $876.25 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.84 billion and $784.48 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -20.40% and then jump by 11.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.80%. While earnings are projected to return 92.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.08% per annum.

ERJ Dividends

Embraer S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s Major holders

Embraer S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.40%, with the float percentage being 40.40%. Brandes Investment Partners L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 203 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 19.1 million shares (or 10.32% of all shares), a total value of $240.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.86 million shares, is of American Century Companies, Inc.’s that is approximately 2.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $48.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Embraer S.A. (ERJ) shares are Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund owns about 2.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.46 million, or about 1.33% of the stock, which is worth about $37.83 million.