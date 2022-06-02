The $2.50 Value Of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s traded shares were 1.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.05% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the EVLO share is $17.12, that puts it down -584.8 from that peak though still a striking 43.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.42. The company’s market capitalization is $236.68M, and the average trade volume was 307.12K shares over the past three months.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EVLO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.54.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) trade information

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) registered a 19.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.05% in intraday trading to $2.50 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 71.23%, and it has moved by 2.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.86%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 80.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, EVLO is trading at a discount of -700.0% off the target high and -140.0% off the low.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Evelo Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) shares have gone down -71.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.00% against 0.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.50% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -37.50%. While earnings are projected to return 2.70% in 2022.

EVLO Dividends

Evelo Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s Major holders

Evelo Biosciences Inc. insiders own 0.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.03%, with the float percentage being 93.23%. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 107 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 23.03 million shares (or 42.92% of all shares), a total value of $139.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.02 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $48.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 2.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.83 million, or about 1.55% of the stock, which is worth about $2.61 million.