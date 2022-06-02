The $1.02 Is The Price At Which ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) Deserves Consideration

During the recent session, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.12% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the RWLK share is $2.78, that puts it down -172.55 from that peak though still a striking 16.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.85. The company’s market capitalization is $55.51M, and the average trade volume was 308.39K shares over the past three months.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RWLK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) trade information

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) registered a 8.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.12% in intraday trading to $1.02 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.99%, and it has moved by -11.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.51%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.50, which implies an increase of 70.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $3.50 respectively. As a result, RWLK is trading at a discount of -243.14% off the target high and -243.14% off the low.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) shares have gone down -27.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.93% against 3.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.50% this quarter and then jump 28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 59.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.3 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.32 million and $1.44 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 67.20% and then jump by 60.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 66.40%. While earnings are projected to return 67.70% in 2022.

RWLK Dividends

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s Major holders

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. insiders own 12.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.64%, with the float percentage being 12.14%. Advisor Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.04 million shares (or 1.66% of all shares), a total value of $1.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.03 million shares, is of Sabby Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Micro Cap ETF owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 29639.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $31120.0.