Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) On Wednesday – Up 51.71 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV)’s traded shares were 1.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 38.39% or $0.81. The 52-week high for the LOV share is $6.00, that puts it down -105.48 from that peak though still a striking 51.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.41. The company’s market capitalization is $73.09M, and the average trade volume was 57.96K shares over the past three months.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LOV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.54.

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) trade information

Spark Networks SE (LOV) registered a 38.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 38.39% in intraday trading to $2.92 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 63.13%, and it has moved by 26.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.92%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 51.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, LOV is trading at a discount of -105.48% off the target high and -105.48% off the low.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spark Networks SE has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spark Networks SE (LOV) shares have gone down -7.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 103.98% against 13.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $56.18 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $57.92 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $55.28 million and $53.18 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.60% and then jump by 8.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -45.90% in 2022.

LOV Dividends

Spark Networks SE is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 20 and March 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV)’s Major holders

Spark Networks SE insiders own 12.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.96%, with the float percentage being 39.86%. Osmium Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.68 million shares (or 21.71% of all shares), a total value of $15.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.12 million shares, is of First Manhattan Company’s that is approximately 4.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spark Networks SE (LOV) shares are Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and AMG Yacktman Special Opportunities Fd. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd owns about 0.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 86000.0, or about 0.33% of the stock, which is worth about $0.27 million.