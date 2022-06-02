Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Rose 59.93% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 99.76% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $103.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.24% or $2.26. The 52-week high for the SQM share is $115.76, that puts it down -12.39 from that peak though still a striking 59.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.27. The company’s market capitalization is $25.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.07 million shares over the past three months.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. SQM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.96.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) trade information

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) registered a 2.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.24% in intraday trading to $103.00 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.45%, and it has moved by 37.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 124.67%. The short interest in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) is 2.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $99.33, which implies a decrease of -3.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $57.66 and $136.00 respectively. As a result, SQM is trading at a discount of -32.04% off the target high and 44.02% off the low.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) shares have gone up 66.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 288.78% against -24.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 19,500.00% this quarter and then jump 704.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 153.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.73 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.93 billion by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.20%. While earnings are projected to return 227.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 40.60% per annum.

SQM Dividends

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is 3.19, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.17 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s Major holders

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. insiders own 2.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.73%, with the float percentage being 44.83%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 443 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.14 million shares (or 4.30% of all shares), a total value of $525.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.89 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $418.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund owns about 3.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $251.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.03 million, or about 2.12% of the stock, which is worth about $259.13 million.