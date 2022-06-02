Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL)

During the recent session, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.37% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the NWL share is $28.86, that puts it down -36.2 from that peak though still a striking 11.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.67. The company’s market capitalization is $8.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.27 million shares over the past three months.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. NWL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.47.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) trade information

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) registered a -1.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.37% in intraday trading to $21.19 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.13%, and it has moved by -4.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.89%. The short interest in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) is 16.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.67, which implies an increase of 23.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, NWL is trading at a discount of -79.33% off the target high and 0.9% off the low.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Newell Brands Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) shares have gone up 0.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 5.49% against 4.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.10% this quarter and then jump 7.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.57 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.61 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.55 billion and $2.78 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.90% and then drop by -6.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 75.60%. While earnings are projected to return 173.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.61% per annum.

NWL Dividends

Newell Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 28 and August 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Newell Brands Inc. is 0.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.28 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)’s Major holders

Newell Brands Inc. insiders own 0.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.23%, with the float percentage being 94.77%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 843 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 54.05 million shares (or 12.78% of all shares), a total value of $1.16 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.45 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $930.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $237.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.6 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $205.54 million.