Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE)

During the last session, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s traded shares were 3.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.77% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the CDE share is $11.14, that puts it down -188.6 from that peak though still a striking 22.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.01. The company’s market capitalization is $1.05B, and the average trade volume was 6.81 million shares over the past three months.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. CDE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) registered a -0.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.77% in intraday trading to $3.86 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.21%, and it has moved by 6.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.17%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.66, which implies an increase of 31.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.75 and $6.50 respectively. As a result, CDE is trading at a discount of -68.39% off the target high and -23.06% off the low.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coeur Mining Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) shares have gone down -31.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 100.00% against 0.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $204.37 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $218.77 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.80%. While earnings are projected to return -218.60% in 2022.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Coeur Mining Inc. insiders own 1.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.54%, with the float percentage being 69.62%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 320 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 23.91 million shares (or 8.52% of all shares), a total value of $106.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.62 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $114.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF owns about 13.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $65.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.47 million, or about 4.09% of the stock, which is worth about $57.83 million.