Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s traded shares were 1.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.87% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the RIGL share is $4.62, that puts it down -165.52 from that peak though still a striking -2.3% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.78. The company’s market capitalization is $285.12M, and the average trade volume was 2.00 million shares over the past three months.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) trade information

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) registered a -3.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.87% in intraday trading to $1.74 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.95%, and it has moved by -29.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.85%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.14, which implies an increase of 75.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, RIGL is trading at a discount of -532.18% off the target high and -129.89% off the low.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) shares have gone down -34.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -390.91% against 10.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -62.50% this quarter and then drop -8.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -41.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.13 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.09 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.20%. While earnings are projected to return 40.40% in 2022.

RIGL Dividends

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s Major holders

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 0.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.85%, with the float percentage being 82.29%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 241 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 24.57 million shares (or 14.28% of all shares), a total value of $65.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.57 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $49.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 9.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.69 million, or about 3.31% of the stock, which is worth about $14.57 million.