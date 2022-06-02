PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) Has Been Falling -35.01% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $72.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.21% or $1.57. The 52-week high for the PVH share is $125.42, that puts it down -72.56 from that peak though still a striking 16.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $60.35. The company’s market capitalization is $4.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.78 million shares over the past three months.

PVH Corp. (PVH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. PVH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.29.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) trade information

PVH Corp. (PVH) registered a 2.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.21% in intraday trading to $72.68 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.18%, and it has moved by -4.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.01%. The short interest in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) is 2.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.21 day(s) to cover.

PVH Corp. (PVH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PVH Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PVH Corp. (PVH) shares have gone down -33.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.72% against 5.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -15.80% this quarter and then jump 10.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.26 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.46 billion by the end of Oct 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.30%. While earnings are projected to return 183.00% in 2022, the next five years will return -6.04% per annum.

PVH Dividends

PVH Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 29 and September 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for PVH Corp. is 0.15, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.21 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s Major holders

PVH Corp. insiders own 0.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.11%, with the float percentage being 100.58%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 579 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.15 million shares (or 14.92% of all shares), a total value of $777.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.84 million shares, is of Pzena Investment Management Llc’s that is approximately 11.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $600.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PVH Corp. (PVH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $215.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.75 million, or about 2.58% of the stock, which is worth about $134.39 million.