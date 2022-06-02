Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) Have Dropped -26.24% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the recent session, Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s traded shares were 9.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.45% or $4.43. The 52-week high for the PSTG share is $36.71, that puts it down -29.08 from that peak though still a striking 38.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.40. The company’s market capitalization is $6.78B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.18 million shares over the past three months.

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. PSTG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) registered a 18.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.45% in intraday trading to $28.44 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.52%, and it has moved by -19.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.05%. The short interest in Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) is 17.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.69 day(s) to cover.

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pure Storage Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) shares have gone down -22.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.83% against -4.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.40% this quarter and then jump 9.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $606.28 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $665.69 million by the end of Oct 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.10%. While earnings are projected to return 52.40% in 2022.

PSTG Dividends

Pure Storage Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 23 and August 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders

Pure Storage Inc. insiders own 6.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.56%, with the float percentage being 89.98%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 527 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 33.07 million shares (or 11.09% of all shares), a total value of $1.17 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.37 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $966.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund owns about 12.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $439.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.04 million, or about 3.70% of the stock, which is worth about $286.33 million.