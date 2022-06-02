Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) Rose 30.65% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -17.78% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM)’s traded shares were 1.08 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.29% or $0.47. The 52-week high for the PRM share is $15.14, that puts it down -32.57 from that peak though still a striking 30.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.92. The company’s market capitalization is $1.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 715.18K shares over the past three months.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) trade information

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) registered a 4.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.29% in intraday trading to $11.42 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.20%, and it has moved by 12.73% in 30 days. The short interest in Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PRM Dividends

Perimeter Solutions SA is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM)’s Major holders

Perimeter Solutions SA insiders own 5.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.81%, with the float percentage being 98.47%. Windacre Partnership LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 20.0 million shares (or 12.25% of all shares), a total value of $277.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.98 million shares, is of Select Equity Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 8.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $194.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) shares are Principal Mid Cap Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Principal Mid Cap Fund owns about 7.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $92.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.55 million, or about 0.95% of the stock, which is worth about $20.26 million.