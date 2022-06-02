PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX: PED) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Up 38.68% Year-To-Date

During the last session, PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED)’s traded shares were 1.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.70% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the PED share is $2.44, that puts it down -65.99 from that peak though still a striking 36.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.93. The company’s market capitalization is $124.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.40 million shares over the past three months.

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) trade information

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) registered a 9.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.70% in intraday trading to $1.47 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.59%, and it has moved by 22.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.65%. The short interest in PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.36 day(s) to cover.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PEDEVCO Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) shares have gone up 34.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 750.00% against 11.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 118.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.7 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.6 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 66.80%. While earnings are projected to return 96.40% in 2022.

PED Dividends

PEDEVCO Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 15 and August 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED)’s Major holders

PEDEVCO Corp. insiders own 68.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.93%, with the float percentage being 15.49%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.19 million shares (or 1.39% of all shares), a total value of $1.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.9 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.22 million, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $0.3 million.