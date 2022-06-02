Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO)’s -2.48% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s traded shares were 1.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.96% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the ORGO share is $18.28, that puts it down -232.36 from that peak though still a striking 3.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.30. The company’s market capitalization is $667.37M, and the average trade volume was 1.15 million shares over the past three months.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. ORGO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) registered a -1.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.96% in intraday trading to $5.50 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.48%, and it has moved by -17.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.48%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies an increase of 60.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, ORGO is trading at a discount of -172.73% off the target high and -136.36% off the low.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) shares have gone down -45.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -47.37% against 10.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $120.97 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $128.43 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $107.6 million and $113.75 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.40% and then jump by 12.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 96.00%. While earnings are projected to return 358.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 2.41% per annum.

ORGO Dividends

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Major holders

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. insiders own 50.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.30%, with the float percentage being 96.31%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 228 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.65 million shares (or 7.47% of all shares), a total value of $73.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.46 million shares, is of Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C)’s that is approximately 6.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $78.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 4.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.43 million, or about 3.43% of the stock, which is worth about $34.05 million.