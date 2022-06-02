One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY)

During the recent session, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s traded shares were 8.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $70.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.41% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the OXY share is $74.04, that puts it down -5.58 from that peak though still a striking 69.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.62. The company’s market capitalization is $63.95B, and the average trade volume was 36.37 million shares over the past three months.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) registered a -0.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.41% in intraday trading to $70.13 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.22%, and it has moved by 20.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 140.92%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $72.04, which implies an increase of 2.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $43.00 and $90.00 respectively. As a result, OXY is trading at a discount of -28.33% off the target high and 38.69% off the low.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Occidental Petroleum Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) shares have gone up 137.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 289.41% against 12.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 725.00% this quarter and then jump 183.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.84 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.69 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.01 billion and $6.55 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 63.70% and then jump by 47.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.10%. While earnings are projected to return 113.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 23.49% per annum.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 0.52, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.74 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 5.94%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

Occidental Petroleum Corporation insiders own 0.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.33%, with the float percentage being 82.48%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,229 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 112.53 million shares (or 12.01% of all shares), a total value of $3.26 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 99.52 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.88 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 68.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.98 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 26.09 million, or about 2.78% of the stock, which is worth about $982.92 million.