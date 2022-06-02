Now Is The Time To Buy Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE)

During the last session, Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s traded shares were 1.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.50% or $2.97. The 52-week high for the SAGE share is $79.45, that puts it down -132.04 from that peak though still a striking 20.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.36. The company’s market capitalization is $2.00B, and the average trade volume was 661.23K shares over the past three months.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) trade information

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) registered a 9.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.50% in intraday trading to $34.24 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.87%, and it has moved by 5.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.71%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sage Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) shares have gone down -12.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.03% against 10.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -15.30% this quarter and then jump 0.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.77 million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.92 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.50%. While earnings are projected to return -168.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 41.10% per annum.

SAGE Dividends

Sage Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s Major holders

Sage Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 12.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.97%, with the float percentage being 98.37%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 305 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.13 million shares (or 12.07% of all shares), a total value of $303.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.49 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 9.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $233.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Hartford Mid Cap Fund owns about 2.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $103.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.96 million, or about 3.31% of the stock, which is worth about $71.16 million.