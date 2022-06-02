Now Is The Time To Buy iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT)

During the last session, iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s traded shares were 1.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.93% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the IHRT share is $28.24, that puts it down -137.11 from that peak though still a striking 16.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.97. The company’s market capitalization is $1.63B, and the average trade volume was 858.46K shares over the past three months.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) trade information

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) registered a 0.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.93% in intraday trading to $11.91 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.52%, and it has moved by -28.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.00%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.63, which implies an increase of 55.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, IHRT is trading at a discount of -202.27% off the target high and -59.53% off the low.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that iHeartMedia Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) shares have gone down -39.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 219.27% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 145.50% this quarter and then jump 2,450.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $971.48 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.06 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.20%. While earnings are projected to return 96.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 7.00% per annum.

IHRT Dividends

iHeartMedia Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s Major holders

iHeartMedia Inc. insiders own 2.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.16%, with the float percentage being 108.06%. Allianz Asset Management GmbH is the largest shareholder of the company, while 269 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 22.68 million shares (or 18.74% of all shares), a total value of $477.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.63 million shares, is of Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd’s that is approximately 7.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $202.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) shares are PIMCO Income Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that PIMCO Income Fd owns about 9.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $189.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.74 million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $57.58 million.