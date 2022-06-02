Now Is A Good Time To Buy Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC)

During the last session, Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s traded shares were 1.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.74% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the SVC share is $15.39, that puts it down -138.98 from that peak though still a striking 13.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.54. The company’s market capitalization is $1.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.72 million shares over the past three months.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. SVC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.33.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) trade information

Service Properties Trust (SVC) registered a 1.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.74% in intraday trading to $6.44 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.61%, and it has moved by -18.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.46%. The short interest in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is 3.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.42, which implies an increase of 23.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.25 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, SVC is trading at a discount of -70.81% off the target high and 2.95% off the low.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Service Properties Trust has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Service Properties Trust (SVC) shares have gone down -24.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 205.88% against 5.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then jump 44.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $484.47 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $466.2 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -35.40%. While earnings are projected to return -74.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

SVC Dividends

Service Properties Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Service Properties Trust is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.62 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s Major holders

Service Properties Trust insiders own 1.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.21%, with the float percentage being 83.31%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 359 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 32.36 million shares (or 19.60% of all shares), a total value of $285.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.82 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 15.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $227.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Service Properties Trust (SVC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 11.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $103.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.87 million, or about 4.77% of the stock, which is worth about $67.29 million.