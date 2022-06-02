Now Is A Good Time To Buy CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP)

During the last session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s traded shares were 1.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $57.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.31% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the CRSP share is $169.76, that puts it down -193.35 from that peak though still a striking 26.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $42.51. The company’s market capitalization is $4.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.41 million shares over the past three months.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) trade information

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) registered a -0.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.31% in intraday trading to $57.87 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.48%, and it has moved by 11.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.56%. The short interest in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is 10.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.06 day(s) to cover.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CRISPR Therapeutics AG has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) shares have gone down -27.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -290.85% against 0.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -123.40% this quarter and then drop -34.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -99.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.17 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.18 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.00%. While earnings are projected to return 188.80% in 2022.

CRSP Dividends

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s Major holders

CRISPR Therapeutics AG insiders own 1.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.57%, with the float percentage being 63.51%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 583 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.4 million shares (or 12.14% of all shares), a total value of $590.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.62 million shares, is of Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc.’s that is approximately 5.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $289.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 6.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $389.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.07 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $127.2 million.