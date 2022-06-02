National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ: NESR): With The Stock Up 29.47 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.89% or $1.26. The 52-week high for the NESR share is $15.95, that puts it down -82.91 from that peak though still a striking 29.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.15. The company’s market capitalization is $792.56M, and the average trade volume was 344.70K shares over the past three months.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. NESR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) trade information

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) registered a 16.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.89% in intraday trading to $8.72 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.29%, and it has moved by 33.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.97%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies an increase of 37.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, NESR is trading at a discount of -106.42% off the target high and -14.68% off the low.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $227.1 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $231.03 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 24.40% in 2022.

NESR Dividends

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s Major holders

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. insiders own 47.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.19%, with the float percentage being 122.46%. SCF Partners, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 160 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.99 million shares (or 8.80% of all shares), a total value of $67.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.5 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 6.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $46.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy and PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fd. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy owns about 1.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.94 million, or about 1.04% of the stock, which is worth about $8.4 million.