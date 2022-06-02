Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR)’s traded shares were 1.29 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.75% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the MIR share is $11.95, that puts it down -52.04 from that peak though still a striking 27.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.66. The company’s market capitalization is $1.55B, and the average trade volume was 1.17 million shares over the past three months.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. MIR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) trade information

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) registered a -1.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.75% in intraday trading to $7.86 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.12%, and it has moved by -0.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.79%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 34.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, MIR is trading at a discount of -65.39% off the target high and -39.95% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 19.20% in 2022.

MIR Dividends

Mirion Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR)’s Major holders

Mirion Technologies Inc. insiders own 12.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.26%, with the float percentage being 92.19%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 117 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 53.27 million shares (or 26.69% of all shares), a total value of $557.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.59 million shares, is of Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.’s that is approximately 6.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $142.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) shares are BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that BlackRock Global Allocation Fund owns about 2.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.26 million, or about 1.13% of the stock, which is worth about $23.7 million.