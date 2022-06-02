Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY)’s 11.09% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s traded shares were 3.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.09. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.86% or -$1.94. The 52-week high for the MGY share is $29.15, that puts it down -10.42 from that peak though still a striking 51.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.79. The company’s market capitalization is $6.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.92 million shares over the past three months.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) trade information

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) registered a -6.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.86% in intraday trading to $26.40 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.09%, and it has moved by 22.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 96.94%. The short interest in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) is 15.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.43 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) shares have gone up 49.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 75.21% against 23.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 131.60% this quarter and then jump 98.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 53.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $377.84 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $431.12 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $190.1 million and $231.24 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 98.80% and then jump by 86.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 132.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.79% per annum.

MGY Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.41 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Major holders

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation insiders own 4.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.52%, with the float percentage being 109.93%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 361 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 21.97 million shares (or 11.72% of all shares), a total value of $519.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.77 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $349.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 4.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $88.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.39 million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $82.85 million.