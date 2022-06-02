Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU):The Stock Was Up 14.64 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, So What’s To Come?

During the recent session, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $294.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.62% or $4.7. The 52-week high for the LULU share is $485.83, that puts it down -64.88 from that peak though still a striking 14.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $251.51. The company’s market capitalization is $34.86B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.65 million shares over the past three months.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) trade information

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) registered a 1.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.62% in intraday trading to $294.66 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.60%, and it has moved by -19.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.61%. The short interest in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is 2.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.58 day(s) to cover.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lululemon Athletica Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) shares have gone down -36.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.90% against 5.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.30% this quarter and then jump 7.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.53 billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.72 billion by the end of Jul 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.60%. While earnings are projected to return 66.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 23.20% per annum.

LULU Dividends

Lululemon Athletica Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s Major holders

Lululemon Athletica Inc. insiders own 4.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.07%, with the float percentage being 91.07%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,368 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 18.69 million shares (or 15.22% of all shares), a total value of $7.32 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.61 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 7.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.37 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 5.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.77 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.36 million, or about 2.74% of the stock, which is worth about $1.32 billion.